(Eagle News) –Former San Juan Mayor Guia Gomez will again be admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Former Senator JV Ejercito said his mother got a spot in the hospital after a week of waiting.

“She was confined already last December after testing positive,” Ejercito said.

Gomez first contracted the COVID-19 virus in 2020.

She, however, recovered in December.

Ejercito’s father, former President Joseph Estrada, also tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

He has since recovered.