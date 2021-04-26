Former President Joseph Estrada to be discharged from the hospital, son says

(Eagle News) — Former President Joseph Estrada will be discharged from the hospital today, April 26.

His son, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, made the announcement in a Facebook post.

The former senator thanked the doctors who attended to his father while he was recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital.

He also expressed gratitude to all those who expressed their support for their family throughout the “harrowing experience.”

“Muli, maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat!!!” the former senator said.

The former president contracted COVID-19 in March.

He tested negative for the COVID-19 virus on April 13, but the younger Estrada said his father had to be returned to the intensive care unit after a lung infection.