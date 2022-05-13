Former MMDA chair Benhur Abalos to be next DILG chief

(Eagle News) — Former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos will be the next Department of the Interior and Local Government chief.

Vic Rodriguez, the spokesperson for the camp of former Senator Bongbong Marcos, who is expected to win the presidency by a landslide, made the announcement in a press briefing on Friday, May 13.

Abalos, who was Marcos’ campaign manager for the May 9 elections, served as mayor of Mandaluyong City prior to his stint as MMDA chair.

Earlier, Marcos himself announced that former Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, his running mate who is also expected to be proclaimed the winner of the vice presidential race, had accepted his offer to be the country’s next Department of Education secretary.

Duterte had said she would focus on producing skilled learners who are patriotic and disciplined.