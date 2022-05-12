Sara Duterte on being DepEd secretary: I’ll work on producing skilled learners

Says PHL needs “future generation of patriotic Filipinos”

(Eagle News) — Leading vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte said she would “work on producing skilled learners,” adding that the Philippines needed a “future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline.”

Duterte made the statement after leading presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos Jr. announced that his running mate and former Davao mayor, who is expected to win the vice presidential polls by a landslide, had accepted to be the Education Secretary under his administration.

Marcos is also expected to win the presidency, with his huge lead over his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, with 98.5 percent of election returns from the May 9, 2022 elections processed.

As of 10:32 a.m., Marcos has 31,103,670 votes as opposed to Robredo’s 14,821,724.

According to Duterte, while she and Marcos talked about the Department of National Defense post prior to the start of the election campaign, “people who want to see the new administration fail will fabricate intrigues about my loyalty and the DND position to break the UniTeam.”

“The Uniteam wants a stable Philippines and the most harmonious administration possible,” she said.

She thanked Marcos for his trust in her, and also thanked outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones and the Department of Education “for their readiness to work with our team for the transition of leadership after the proclamation.”

“We recognize the sincerity, hard work, and dedication of Sec. Liling in implementing education reforms under the (President Rodrigo) Duterte administration,” she added.