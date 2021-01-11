Former Mandaluyong Mayor Benhur Abalos is new MMDA chair

(Eagle News) — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has a new chair.

A statement from the MMDA said former Mandaluyong Mayor Benhur Abalos will take the helm of the agency following the death of Danilo Lim on January 6.

The statement said President Rodrigo Duterte will administer Abalos’ oath of office at the Malacanang Palace on Monday afternoon.

Abalos is the son of former Commission on Elections chair Benjamin Abalos, Jr. who also served as MMDA chair from January 2001 to June 2002.

The new MMDA chair’s mother is incumbent Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita Aguilar-Abalos.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said in the statement that he looks forward to working with the new MMDA chair, who is also a former member of the Metro Manila Council, the policy-making body of the MMDA, when he was Mandaluyong mayor.

“The MMDA welcomes the appointment of former city mayor Benhur Abalos as our new chairman. We vow to support his leadership, plans and programs in the pursuit of efficient and quality public service,” Garcia said.