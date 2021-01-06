MMDA Chair Danilo Lim passes away

(Eagle News) — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Danilo Lim has passed away.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Lim died before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lim’s death came eight days after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
He was 65 years old.
“MMDA Chair Lim served the Duterte administration with professionalism, competence and integrity,” Roque said.
“He would be dearly missed,” he added.
Lim, a retired military officer, was appointed as MMDA chair in 2017.
The Philippines has confirmed 479,693 COVID-19 cases so far.