MMDA Chair Danilo Lim passes away

(Eagle News) — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Danilo Lim has passed away.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Lim died before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lim’s death came eight days after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was 65 years old.

“MMDA Chair Lim served the Duterte administration with professionalism, competence and integrity,” Roque said.

“He would be dearly missed,” he added.

Lim, a retired military officer, was appointed as MMDA chair in 2017.

The Philippines has confirmed 479,693 COVID-19 cases so far.