Former Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Former Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Abu–who is asymptomatic–said this was based on the results of the RT-PCR test he took on March 25, the last day before the recess.

He said on the same day, he went to an isolation facility.

He said his daughter tested negative for the virus.

“Hinihimok ko ang lahat ng aking mga nakasalamuha ng mga nagdaang araw na sumunod sa Quarantine Protocol na naaayon sa itinakda ng Department of Health,” he said.

The Philippines on Saturday, March 28, reported 9595 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 712,422.