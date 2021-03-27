DOH reports 9,595 additional COVID-19 cases; total at 712,442

(Eagle News)–Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 712442 on Saturday, March 27, after the Department of Health reported 9595 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 118122 were active.

Of these, 95.1 percent were mild, 3.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 0.7 percent severe and 0.39 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 581161, including the additional 481 ones.

COVID-19 deaths have reached 13159, including the ten new ones.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 with the surge unabated.

The DOH has attributed the increase to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health standards, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.

The surge prompted the Palace to impose additional restrictions on Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan, which it collectively called NCR Plus bubble.

Non-essential entry into and outside the bubble is banned for two weeks since the announcement last weekend.

The Department of Tourism has said, however, that travel within the bubble for those aged 18 to 65 was allowed.