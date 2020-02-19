Espenido says “greedy” politicians behind his inclusion in drug list

(Eagle News) — Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido on Wednesday, Feb. 19, said “greedy” politicians were behind his inclusion in the drug list.

Espenido did not say who exactly these were, but said these were the kinds of people “na nabangga natin” even when he was just P01.

“But one thing I can tell you — greedy, a greedy kind of person,” he said in a nationally televised press conference following his inclusion.

Espenido issued the statement after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed the police official was being probed over the drug allegations.

Earlier, Espenido said his inclusion was due to “failure” in intelligence gathering.

President Rodrigo Duterte has heaped praises on Espenido for his contributions to the drug war.

The police official led the raid on the properties of former Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., whom President Duterte accused of being involved in the drug trade.

Parojinog and several others were killed in the raid.