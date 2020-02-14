Año confirms Espenido included in drug watchlist

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday, Feb. 14, confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido’s inclusion in the government’s drug watchlist.

In a message, Año said the information would be validated and Espenido would ne investigated.

Espenido made headlines when he led the raid against former Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, who was included in President Rodrigo Duterte drug list.

Parojinog and several others were killed in the raid.

Espenido won praises from Duterte following the raid.