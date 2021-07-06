Eleazar alerts cops to possible use of fake vaccination cards for interzonal travel

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar warned the police against the possible use of fake vaccination cards for interzonal travel.

“Kung ang resulta ng RT-PCR test ay pinepeke, hindi malayong may masasamang loob na gumamit din ng pekeng vaccination documents. Hindi natin ito dapat hayaang mangyari (If the results of RT-PCR tests are sometimes faked, it’s not a stretch to say some bad elements may use fake vaccination documents. We shouldn’t let this happen),” Eleazar said.

According to the PNP chief, the police will work closely with local government units to ensure travelers present only legitimate vaccination cards.

He also reminded travelers to still observe minimum public health safety standards and to not be complacent.

He said vaccination, after all, was not any assurance one couldn’t contract COVID-19.

“Kailangan pa din ng mahigpit na pagsunod sa ating minimum public health safety standards gaya ng pagsusuot ng face masks at face shields, social distancing at palagiang paghuhugas ng kamay (We still need to strictly follow minimum public health safety standards such as the wearing of face masks and face shields, social distancing, and the washing of hands),” he added.

Earlier, the Palace announced interzonal travel was allowed provided travelers could prove they were fully vaccinated.

The Palace said a person was considered fully vaccinated two weeks or more after he or she receives his or her second shot of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and two weeks after one COVID-19 dose for only single-dose vaccines.