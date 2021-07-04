Gov’t shortens quarantine period for vaccinated close contacts of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The government has shortened the period of quarantine for vaccinated close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, inoculated close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases, however, may only undergo a shortened 7-day quarantine period “if they remain asymptomatic for the duration of the 7-day period.”

If a swab test is needed, Roque said this may be done on fully vaccinated individuals not earlier than the 5th day after the date of their last exposure from the virus.

“For close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who have remained asymptomatic, no testing and quarantine shall be required,” Roque said.

Should the RT-PCR test yield positive for COVID-19 or that person becomes symptomatic, Roque said he or she shall follow the prescribed testing and isolation protocols.

The Palace said an individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks or more after he or she received his or her second COVID-19 vaccine dose and two weeks after receiving the first dose.

A fully vaccinated individual should also be administered with vaccines that have emergency use authorization or were issued Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration or are included in the Emergency Use Listing of the World Health Organization

Meanwhile, the intrazonal movement of fully vaccinated individuals within areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine will still be allowed.

This, however, is subject to the presentation of a COVID-19 vaccination card “duly issued by a legitimate vaccinating establishment, or certificate of quarantine completion showing the holder’s vaccination status as may be issued by the Bureau of Quarantine.”

He said the presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card as long as it is legitimate shall also be “sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement (before travel or upon arrival) which the local government of destination may require.”

“This interzonal travel shall likewise apply to fully vaccinated senior citizens. Also, the traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the local government of destination,” Roque said.

Strict observance of minimum public health standards shall continue.