Duterte vows to look for funds for construction of Cebu elevated railway

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, Jan. 19, vowed to look for funds for the construction of an elevated railway in Cebu.

The President made the promise as he noted what he said was the horrendous traffic in the province in his short speech at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The President said the trains were needed as there was no more space for road expansion.

President Duterte has urged his Cabinet members to look for projects that could be finished within his term.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has said the Department of Transportation was fast-tracking infrastructure projects so they could be completed when Duterte steps down in 2022.

He emphasized, however, that quality was not being sacrificed.