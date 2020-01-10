Duterte urges Cabinet members to pursue projects that can be finished within his term

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, Jan. 10, urged his Cabinet members to pursue projects that can be finished within his term.

The President is in his fourth year in office. He will step down in 2022.

“Sabi ko sa lahat ng secretary ng mga departamento, ‘Do not go into projects which you cannot finish within the two-year time left for me in office,'” the President said in Cotabato.

He was in Pigcawayan to lead the distribution of P58 million worth of agricultural products to farmers.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has said it was fast-tracking projects under the Build, Build, Build program of the administration but without sacrificing quality.