Duterte says more immigration officials will be sacked over “pastillas” scheme

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Feb. 26, warned more immigration officials would be sacked over the so-called “pastillas” scheme.

Duterte told reporters that while some had already been sacked, “there will be more.”

So far, at least 19 have been sacked in connection with the scheme which sees Chinese nationals being escorted into the country for a fee.

The scheme derived its name from the money being wrapped in paper in much the same way the Filipino dessert usually is.

The revelations were made during Senate hearings into issues stemming from the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations in the country.

President Duterte has stood by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, but the Palace said he was not yet off the hook.