Palace: President Duterte still trusts Morente

(Eagle News) — Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente still enjoys the trust and confidence of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Palace said on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the remark amid the allegations of corruption hurled against unscrupulous immigration personnel who escort Chinese Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators workers in the airport in exchange for a fee.

“Until he says otherwise, the assumption is [that] he has confidence in him,” Panelo said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros made the revelations early this week, during the Senate committee on women, family relations and gender equality hearings on issues surrounding POGOs.

Morente ordered the heads of all Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals sacked following the revelations.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said this was pending a probe into the same.