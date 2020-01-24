Duterte on why PHL has closer ties with China, Russia: Both respect PHL sovereignty, US does not

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte believes the country has stronger ties with Russia and China than with the United States because the two countries respect Philippine sovereignty.

“Because America continues to look at us as a vassal state because we were under the Americans for 50 years and they lived off the fat of the land before we got our independence,” Duterte told RT television.

According to the President, “it’s not only the Philippines, but it’s all over the world.”

“They do not respect sovereignty,” Duterte said.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the Palace said the Philippines was starting the process of terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows US bases in the country.

The Palace made the announcement a day after President Duterte threatened to do the same over the US move to cancel Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa has said he believes the cancellation was because of his role in the administration’s drug war, which the US has repeatedly said was marred with extrajudicial killings.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the US move was a “direct affront” to Duterte as the architect of the drug war.