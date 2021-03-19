DTI to order arcades, driving schools, cinemas closed for two weeks amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Museums, cultural centers to be covered by circular to be issued today

(Eagle News) — Arcades, driving schools and movie houses will be ordered closed for two weeks.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said museums and cultural centers that are limited to social events in Department of Tourism-accredited establishments will also be ordered temporarily shut down, based on a circular Lopez said he would issue today, March 19.

“Due to (the) rising cases, DTI also supports scaling back of some activities that were recently reopened or expanded,” Lopez added.

The announcement came as the Philippines continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases which the Department of Health attributed to increased mobility and a failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants which are said to be more transmissible.

On Thursday, the Philippines confirmed 5,290 additional COVID-19 cases.

That day was the seventh consecutive day the Philippines reported over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Octa research group has said if the surge remains unabated, daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of March.