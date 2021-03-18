PHL confirms 5,290 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 active cases in the Philippines increased to 66,567 after the Department of Health reported 5,290 additional cases, the seventh consecutive day more than 4,000 additional cases were reported in a single day.

The DOH said the additional cases also pushed the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 640984.

Of the total active cases, the DOH said 93.3 percent were mild, 3.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.2 percent severe, and 0.64 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 561,530 including the 439 additional ones.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 12887, including the 21 additional ones.

The Octa research group has noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, a fact the DOH attributed to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.

The group said if the surge continues unabated, daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of April.

Metro Manila has imposed a common curfew for two weeks in an attempt to arrest the COVID-19 spread.

Several local government units such as Quezon City and Manila also imposed localized lockdowns.