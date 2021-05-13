DOTr vows LRT-1 Cavite Extension partial operations before President Duterte’s term ends

Wants extension of free ride program service for health workers, APORs in Cavite

(Eagle News) — Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade vowed to push through with the partial operability of the Light Rail Transit-1 Cavite Extension before President Rodrigo Duterte’s term ends.

Tugade made the vow as he also promised to extend the DOTr Free Ride Service Program for Health Workers, Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), and other essential workers in Cavite in a speech during the inauguration of the new Land Transportation Office in Imus on Wednesday, May 13.

According to LTO R4A Regional Director Noreen San Luis-Lutey, the LTO Imus District Office began operations on August 2, 2018 at the old building vacated by LTO Bacoor in Palico.

The headquarters were later transferred to the new location because of the increasing demand and growing number of clients in the area.

The DOTr said, so far, the “Libreng Sakay” program, only covers Metro Manila and nearby areas.

“Magkakaroon ho ng libreng sakay para sa mga frontliners, APORs at essential workers at ipagtutulakan ko ‘yan dito sa Cavite,” Tugade said.

The Transportation secretary added that there would be no fare hikes under his term, as he appealed to drivers of public utility vehicles to help fellow Filipinos during the pandemic by not pushing for the same.

No red tape

During the inauguration, Tugade also reminded LTO personnel to fast-track processes, citing the President’s policy on red tape.

“Hindi ho ba dapat lang na yung processing time ay iklian yan nang sa ganon ang oras ay hindi naaaksaya sa pag aantay, ang oras ay nagagawa sa tamang paglilingkod at tamang pamamaraan,” he said.

He said, quoting the President, that processes that usually take one month should be reduced to 15 days, while those that take 15 days should be reduced to one week.

“..Yung nagagawa ng 1 week gawin ninyong 3 araw, ‘yung nagagawa ng 3 araw gawin niyo sa isang araw nang sa ganon sasabihin ng ating mga kababayan na kombinyente ang mag-transact with LTO (those that take one week, make them three days, while those that take three days, make them one day so our fellowmen will say it’s convenient to transact with the LTO),” Tugade said.

He also warned personnel against corruption, and reiterated the ban on fixers.

The new LTO building in Imus is one of 132 LTO Extension Offices, District Offices, Licensing Centers, and Driver’s License Renewal Offices built and rehabilitated by the DOTr, with Tugade at the helm, the department said.