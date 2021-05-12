LTO inaugurates new office in Imus, Cavite

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Office inaugurated on Wednesday, May 12, its new office in Imus, Cavite.

The LTO said the new district office is a 2-storey building with an area of 1,135 sq. meters.

The department said the office has an all-glass facade, the first in Calabarzon, a centralized airconditioning system, and accessible emergency exits.

The LTO Office will cater to Filipinos who wish to renew their driver’s license.

Those who wish to have their vehicles registered may also go to the building.

The building replaces the old one, which the LTO said was already cramped and deteriorating.

The inauguration was led by LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, and local government and provincial officials.