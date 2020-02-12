DOTr: Sangley airport to be inaugurated on Saturday, Feb. 15

(Eagle News) — The Sangley airport in Cavite will be inaugurated on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Department of Transportation made the announcement in an advisory on its Facebook account on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The scheduled inauguration comes only months after an operational dry run was held there on Oct. 29 last year.

This was earlier than the November 2019 deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The President ordered the DOTr to fast-track the construction of Sangley airport in June 2019.

In issuing the order, the President noted that there was a need to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.