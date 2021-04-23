DOTr reports 655 active COVID-19 cases as COVID-19 mass testing of rail line personnel continues

(Eagle News) — There are over 600 active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel so far, recent data from the Department of Transportation showed.

According to the data from the ongoing COVID-19 mass testing in the country’s rail lines, the breakdown of the 655 active cases is as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 19 active cases

Light Rail Transit-2: 215 active cases

Metro Rail Transit-3: 201 active cases

Philippine National Railways: 220 active cases

So far, the DOTr said 5756 rail line personnel of the 8277 total personnel have been tested.

Over 400, or 419, have so far recovered.

The DOTr had ordered the mass testing to ensure the safety of the riding public.

The agency had to limit the operations of the rail lines as only those who tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to report to work.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines neared the 972,000 mark with 8767 more cases reported.