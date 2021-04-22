DOH reports 8,767 more COVID-19 cases in PHL; COVID-19 tally nears 972,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases neared the 972,000 mark on Thursday, April 22, after the Department of Health reported 8767 additional cases.

According to recent DOH data, of the 971049 total cases, 107988 were active.

Of these, 96.6 percent were mild, 1.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent were critical, 0.9 percent were severe, and 0.77 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 846691 with the additional 17138 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 16370, including the 105 additional ones.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities undergoing inoculation.

The government had said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

So far, though the Philippines is still dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting some countries to advise its nationals against traveling to the Southeast Asian country.

The US is among those countries that advised against travel to the Philippines.

The Philippines is, however, not the only country in Asia dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga cancelled his planned trip to the Philippines and India by the end of this month, citing the need to focus on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in his country.

The Palace had said President Rodrigo Duterte and the Prime Minister would instead hold a teleconference or speak over the phone.