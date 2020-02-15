DOTr: President Duterte to inaugurate Sangley airport today

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to lead the inauguration of Sangley airport in Cavite today, Feb. 15.

This was announced by the Department of Transportation in a Facebook post early in the day.

The scheduled inauguration comes only months after an operational dry run was held there on Oct. 29 last year.

This was earlier than the November 2019 deadline set by Duterte, who had ordered the DOTr to fast-track the construction of the airport in June 2019.

In issuing the order, the President noted that there was a need to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.