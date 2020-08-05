DOTr: Commuters required to wear face shields starting Aug. 15

(Eagle News)–All commuters using public transportation will be required to wear face shields starting Aug. 15, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday, Aug. 6.

According to the DFA, the face shields would serve as “additional ‘armor’ in the fight to prevent this sector from becoming a transmission vector of the virus.”

“With no known cure and vaccine available to combat the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the entire world is still battling to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic.This makes it imperative for countries to find ways and means to stop the transmission,” the DOTr said.

So far, commuters are required to use face masks and maintain social distancing.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, which means public transportation is limited in those places.

The MRT-3 and other rail transport have suspended operations in compliance with the guidelines on the second-strictest form of quarantine in the country, and will resume operations once the MECQ is lifted.

According to the DOTr, “human life is valuable, with no price tag.”

As such, it said these precautionary measures “should not be seen as additional expense but as a means to stay alive.”

“We are fighting the COVID-19 to protect the lives of all citizens. We are all in this together. Thus, we enjoin everyone to abide by the health and safety protocols, as we endeavor to at least mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” the DOTr said.

“As we say in the vernacular, ‘Walang katumbas na halaga ang buhay ng tao,'” the DOTr added.

The Philippines has so far reported over 115,000 COVID-19 cases, making it one of the countries in Southeast Asia with the most number of COVID-19 cases, only second after Indonesia.