DOTr: 20 more stranded students benefit from gov’t’s Hatid Estudyante program

(Eagle News)–Twenty more students were transported back to their provinces under the Hatid Estudyante Para Makabalik sa Probinsya Program of the government.
According to the Department of Transportation, the students who were stranded in Metro Manila following the imposition of a community quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic were returned to Isabela on Friday, May 22.
Before they left for the province, the agency said the students underwent rapid testing for COVID-19.
They were given a medical certificate as proof they were negative of the virus.
Around 590 students have been ferried back to their hometowns under the program so far.
Transportation Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the initiative spearheaded by the Office of the President, in coordination with the DOTr and other agencies will continue until the around 10,000 students who registered for the program are brought back to their families.
Metro Manila remains under a modified enhanced community quarantine, where some industries are allowed to reopen but public transport is still not allowed.