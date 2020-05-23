DOTr: 20 more stranded students benefit from gov’t’s Hatid Estudyante program

(Eagle News)–Twenty more students were transported back to their provinces under the Hatid Estudyante Para Makabalik sa Probinsya Program of the government.

According to the Department of Transportation, the students who were stranded in Metro Manila following the imposition of a community quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic were returned to Isabela on Friday, May 22.

Before they left for the province, the agency said the students underwent rapid testing for COVID-19.

They were given a medical certificate as proof they were negative of the virus.

Around 590 students have been ferried back to their hometowns under the program so far.