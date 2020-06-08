DOJ: 112 reports from users with duplicate, dummy Facebook accounts received as of Sunday night

(Eagle News) — The Department of Justice has received over 100 reports of dummy accounts from Facebook users as of Sunday night.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said the 112 reports were as of 10:45 p.m.

“This initial batch accounts has been brought to the attention of Facebook to be taken down, with a concomitant request for their preservation,” he added.

He said the DOJ will look at “all possible angles and leads” into the surge in the fake accounts, including the angle floated by the National Bureau of Investigation this was a “glitch.”

“The law on data privacy prohibits disclosure of information without consent or beyond the purpose for which data was obtained/provided,” he said.

“Liability, including criminal penalties, is imposed upon those who violate this prohibition,” he added.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced a probe into the fake Facebook accounts.

“This gives me cause for worry. We don’t need false information at a time when we’re dealing with a serious public health crisis,” he had said.