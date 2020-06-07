DOJ to probe fake Facebook accounts

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday, June 7, announced a probe into the supposed proliferation of dummy accounts on Facebook.

In a statement, Guevarra said he will immediately direct the Department of Justice’s Office of Cybercrime to coordinate with the cybercrime units of the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police for the probe.

“This gives me cause for worry. We don’t need false information at a time when we’re dealing with a serious public health crisis,” he said.

Several netizens have reported dummy Facebook accounts named after them.

In a statement, the University of the Philippines urged members of its community to report the accounts if any to the Data Protection Officer of Facebook.

“We express our utmost alarm since these accounts are suspected to cause harm or spread false information,” the university said.