DOH says 79 more Omicron subvariant cases detected in Philippines

(Eagle News) — More COVID-19 Omicron subvariant cases have been detected in the country, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, July 12.

According to the Department of Health, of the new subvariant cases logged from July 7 to 11, 60 were BA.5 cases, 17 were BA.2.12.1, and two were BA.4.

Of the 60 BA.5 infections, 58 were from Western Visayas, and one each from Davao and Soccsksargen.

Of the 17 new BA.2.12.1 cases, six were from Western Visayas, ten from Davao Region, while one was a returning overseas Filipino (ROF).

Of the two BA.4 new cases, Vergeire said one was from Davao Region and the other from Soccsksargen.

The Philippines logged 1,660 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 11.

According to recent DOH data, Metro Manila topped the list of regions with the highest new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 7920 new cases.