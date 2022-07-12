PHL logs 1,660 additional COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila registers 7,920 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1,660 more COVID-19 cases on July 11, Monday.

According to the Department of Health, with the new cases, the total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3720054.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 7920.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 3573, Western Visayas with 1511, Central Luzon with 1435, and Central Visayas with 711.

Of the provinces and cities, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1629, followed by Cavite with 1273 and Manila with 1026.

Makati and Laguna followed suit, with 1006 and 844, respectively.

COVID-19 recoveries are at 3645196.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60640.