DOH: Residents of low-risk MGCQ areas still required to stay at home

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Wednesday, July 1, said people in low-risk modified general community quarantine areas should still stay at home.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said for all levels of community quarantine, the “basic principle” still applies: “Kung non-essential po ang gagawin outside your home, huwag ka lumabas,” she said.

She said all residents were also still required to wear face masks when going out and to observe physical distancing.

She said they should also frequently wash their hands to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

“Kailangan po natin i-enforce ang minimum health standards para wala pong magkasakit as we ease out the restrictions,” she said.

On Tuesday night, the government announced the levels of community quarantine to be imposed in the country starting today until July 15.

Several areas in the Cordillera Administrative Region, and from Regions 1 to 13 were classified as MGCQ areas.

The country has so far confirmed 37514 COVID-19 cases, with 1266 deaths and 10233 recoveries.