DOH reports more COVID-19 virus variant cases in PHL

(Eagle News) — More COVID-19 virus variants were detected in sample cases recently analyzed by health authorities, the Department of Health said.

According to the DOH, of the 752 samples that constitute Batch 15 sequenced nationwide, 266 contained the UK variant, 351 the South African variant, and 25 the P.3 variant first detected in the Philippines.

The DOH had said the P.3. variant was not a variant of concern.

Of the 266 UK variant cases, 54 were active; of the 351 South African variant cases, 54 were also active; while one was active of the 25 P.3 variant cases.

The additional variant cases pushed the total UK variant cases detected in the Philippines to 658, the total South African variant cases to 695, and the P.3 variant cases to 148.

The total Brazilian variant cases detected in the Philippines remains at two.

So far, health authorities have sequenced 6423 samples nationwide.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have so far reached 936133, after the DOH reported 10098 additional cases.