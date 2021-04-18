DOH reports 10,098 more COVID-19 cases; over 70,000 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 936133 on Sunday, April 18, after the Department of Health reported 10098 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 141089 were active.

Of these, 96.7 percent were mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent severe, 0.5 percent critical, and 0.43 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 779084,including the additional 72607 ones.

The death toll is now at 15960,with the additional 150 deaths.

The Philippines vaccination drive is ongoing, as the country continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace had attributed the surge to the presence of virus variants.

So far, medical workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are being inoculated.

The government had said it was aiming to have 50 to 60 percent of the population inoculated to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby giving indirect protection to the rest.