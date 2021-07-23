DOH reports 6,845 more COVID-19 cases; PHL tally rises to 1,537,097

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,537,097 after the Department of Health reported 6845 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 55069 were active.

Of these, 93.4 percent were mild, 1.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 1.6 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,455,137 including the additional 2,330 recoveries.

The death toll is still at 26891 with no additional deaths reported.

On Friday, the Palace announced Metro Manila would revert to a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions from July 23 to 31.

Also under the classification are Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

The Palace made the announcement after the DOH confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the Philippines.

Earlier, the DOH said 12 additional local Delta variant cases were detected in the Philippines, of which three were from Metro Manila.

The DOH on Friday, July 23, said two local cases were detected in Pasig while one Delta variant case was detected in Taguig.

Six of the 12 cases have addresses in Bataan, two in Laguna, and one in Manila, the department said.

The additional 12 Delta cases pushed the total Delta variant cases in the Philippines to 47.