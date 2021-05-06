DOH reports 6,637 additional COVID-19 cases; PHL total at 1,080,172

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,080,172 on Wednesday, May 6, after the Department of Health reported 6637 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 63170 were active.

Of these, 94.3 percent were mild, 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.6 percent severe, and 1.07 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 999,011 including the additional 6091 ones.

The death toll is now at 17991 including the additional 191 deaths.

The Philippines has said COVID-19 cases were decreasing but “slowly.”

On Thursday, the DOH said five travelers from India who arrived in the Philippines prior to the travel ban imposed on travelers from that country tested positive for COVID-19.

According to DOH data, the variant first found in India and which it said could be the reason for the surge of COVID-19 cases there has not been detected in the Philippines yet.

Samples from the five travelers, however, have been sent for genome sequencing.

The DOH added that the increase in other COVID-19 virus variant cases in the Philippines was due to increased biosurveillance genomic activities.