Only five, not six, travelers from India tested positive for COVID-19, DOH clarifies

(Eagle News) — Only five, not six, travelers from India tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health clarified on Thursday, May 6.

According to the DOH, the five were among 149 passengers who had a history of travel to India from April 1 to 30 based on the Bureau of Quarantine, and who were allowed inside the Philippines prior to the imposition of the travel ban on passengers from that country.

Of these,129 were returning overseas Filipinos, and 20 are foreigners.

Among the five who tested positive, the DOH said one was still in isolation while the “disposition of the four patients are being verified.”

“Samples from these positive cases are currently being determined if they are adequate for sequencing,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, the test results of seven other passengers are still being verified.

“The DOH is now closely coordinating with LGUs and Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance to get further updates on the current health status of all these travelers,” the DOH said.