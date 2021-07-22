DOH reports 5,828 additional COVID-19 cases; PHL tally now at 1,530,266

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,530,266 after the Department of Health reported 5,828 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 50562 were active.

Of these, 92.7 percent were mild, 1.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 1.74 percent were moderate.

Recoveries also climbed to 1452813 including the additional 3257 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26891 including the 17 additional deaths.

On Thursday, the DOH said more COVID-19 variant cases had been found in the Philippines.

Those included 12 additional Delta variant cases, of which three were in Metro Manila.

The OCTA research group has said Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number has increased to 1.15 amid the threat of the Delta variant, which is said to be highly transmissible.

According to OCTA’s Guido David, a reproduction number—the average number of secondary infections by each infected individual—between 0.9 and 1.1 is considered “moderate risk.”

Metro Manila’s reproduction number which is above 1.1 is considered “high risk.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the Philippines may re-impose stricter restrictions due to the Delta variant.