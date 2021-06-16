DOH reports 5,414 more COVID-19 cases; total now at 1,332,832

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have climbed to 1332832 after the Department of Health reported 5414 additional cases.

According to DOH data released on Wednesday, June 16, of the total cases, 56170 were active.

Of these, 91.4 percent were mild, 4 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.36 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1253541 including the additional 7637 recoveries.

The death toll has climbed to 23120, including the additional 158 ones.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

Some areas, however, have reverted to a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine due to the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories–medical workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, and economic frontliners–still ongoing.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.