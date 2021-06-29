DOH reports 4,479 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,408,058 after the Department of Health reported 4,479 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 50037 were active.

Of these, 90.4 percent were mild, 4.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 1.54 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,333,464 including the additional 6471 ones.

The death toll is now at 24557 including the additional 101 deaths.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Rizal are under a general community quarantine with some restrictions until July 15.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Tuesday the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ recommended community quarantine classifications.