President Duterte approves community quarantine classifications for July

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the community quarantine classifications recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Palace said on Tuesday, June 29.

With the approval, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan will be under a general community quarantine (GCQ) “with some restrictions” until July 15, 2021.

Laguna and Cavite, meanwhile, will be under a GCQ “with heightened restrictions.”

The following areas will be under the corresponding community quarantines:

  • MECQ (until July 15, 2021)
    Apayao
  • Bataan
  • Butuan City
  • Cagayan
  • Cagayan De Oro City
  • Davao City
  • Davao Del Norte
  • Davao Del Sur
  • Davao De Oro
  • Davao Occidental
  • Davao Oriental
  • Dinagat Islands;
  • Iloilo
  • Iloilo City
  • Lucena City
  • Naga City
  • Negros Oriental
  • Puerto Princesa
  • Surigao Del Sur
  • Zamboanga Del Norte
  • Zamboanga Del Sur

GCQ (from July 1 to 31, 2021)

  • Aklan
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Antique
  • Bacolod City
  • Baguio City
  • Batangas
  • Capiz
  • Cotabato
  • Cotabato City
  • General Santos City
  • Guimaras
  • Ifugao
  • Iligan City
  • Isabela
  • Negros Occidental
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quezon
  • Quirino
  • Santiago City
  • Sarangani
  • South Cotabato
  • Sultan Kudarat
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Zamboanga City
  • Zamboanga Sibugay

The  rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will be under a modified general community quarantine.

