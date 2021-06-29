President Duterte approves community quarantine classifications for July

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the community quarantine classifications recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Palace said on Tuesday, June 29.

With the approval, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan will be under a general community quarantine (GCQ) “with some restrictions” until July 15, 2021.

Laguna and Cavite, meanwhile, will be under a GCQ “with heightened restrictions.”

The following areas will be under the corresponding community quarantines:

MECQ (until July 15, 2021)

Apayao

Apayao Bataan

Butuan City

Cagayan

Cagayan De Oro City

Davao City

Davao Del Norte

Davao Del Sur

Davao De Oro

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

Dinagat Islands;

Iloilo

Iloilo City

Lucena City

Naga City

Negros Oriental

Puerto Princesa

Surigao Del Sur

Zamboanga Del Norte

Zamboanga Del Sur

GCQ (from July 1 to 31, 2021)

Aklan

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Antique

Bacolod City

Baguio City

Batangas

Capiz

Cotabato

Cotabato City

General Santos City

Guimaras

Ifugao

Iligan City

Isabela

Negros Occidental

Nueva Vizcaya

Quezon

Quirino

Santiago City

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Surigao del Norte

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will be under a modified general community quarantine.