President Duterte approves community quarantine classifications for July

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the community quarantine classifications recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Palace said on Tuesday, June 29.
With the approval, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan will be under a general community quarantine (GCQ) “with some restrictions” until July 15, 2021.
Laguna and Cavite, meanwhile, will be under a GCQ “with heightened restrictions.”
The following areas will be under the corresponding community quarantines:
- MECQ (until July 15, 2021)
Apayao
- Bataan
- Butuan City
- Cagayan
- Cagayan De Oro City
- Davao City
- Davao Del Norte
- Davao Del Sur
- Davao De Oro
- Davao Occidental
- Davao Oriental
- Dinagat Islands;
- Iloilo
- Iloilo City
- Lucena City
- Naga City
- Negros Oriental
- Puerto Princesa
- Surigao Del Sur
- Zamboanga Del Norte
- Zamboanga Del Sur
GCQ (from July 1 to 31, 2021)
- Aklan
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Antique
- Bacolod City
- Baguio City
- Batangas
- Capiz
- Cotabato
- Cotabato City
- General Santos City
- Guimaras
- Ifugao
- Iligan City
- Isabela
- Negros Occidental
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quezon
- Quirino
- Santiago City
- Sarangani
- South Cotabato
- Sultan Kudarat
- Surigao del Norte
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga Sibugay
The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will be under a modified general community quarantine.