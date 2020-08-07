DOH reports 3,379 COVID-19 cases today; total now at 122,754

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 122,000 mark on Friday, Aug. 7, after the Department of Health reported 3379 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 122754, 53734 were active cases.

Of these, 91.4 percent are mild, 7.3 percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent severe, and 0.5 percent critical.

The DOH said the 3379 cases reported today were from tests done by 89 out of 99 laboratories.

Of the 3379, 2,774 or 82 percent, occurred within the last 14 days, or from July 25 to August 7.

Of the 3379 newly-announced cases, the DOH said 1846 came from Metro Manila, 314 from Rizal, 276 from Laguna, 145 from Cavite, and 66 from Quezon.

Ninety-six recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 66852.

The death toll has reached 2168, including the 24 deaths reported today.

On Thursday, the Philippines took the top spot in the list of countries in Southeast Asia with the most COVID-19 cases, overtaking Indonesia.