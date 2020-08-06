COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 119,460 with addition of 3561 cases

PHL now country with most COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 119,000 mark on Thursday, Aug. 6, after the Department of Health reported 3561 cases on the same day.

With the 119,460 total COVID-19 cases, the Philippines officially takes Indonesia’s spot as the country with the most number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia.

As of Thursday, Indonesia has 118,753 COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said of the 119,460 total cases, 50473 were active cases, of which 90.9 percent were mild, 7.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 0.5 percent critical.

The 3561 cases–which marks the eighth day over 3,000 cases were reported in a single day—were from tests made from 89 out of 98 laboratories.

Of this number, the DOH said 2041 came from Metro Manila, 222 from Laguna, 221 from Cebu, 100 from Cavite, and 81 from Rizal.

Over 500, or 569, recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 66837.

Twenty-eight deaths were reported today, for a total of 2150.

Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18 after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

The medical community added the period could be used by the government to recalibrate its COVID-19 response.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, the Philippine economy officially entered into a technical recession after it shrank by 16.5 percent in the second quarter.