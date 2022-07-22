DOH reports 2,828 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila logs 10,636 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 22.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2828 COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 3741987.

Of these, 22207 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 10636.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 6167, Central Luzon with 2821, Western Visayas with 2232, and Central Visayas with 1101.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2188.

Cavite followed suit with 2101, Laguna with 1508, and Makati and Rizal with 1287 each.

Recoveries rose to 3659139.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60641.

Earlier, the DOH reported 816 more BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases in the country.

Over 40, or 42, more BA.4 Omicron subvariant cases were also detected.

Fifty-two new BA.2.12.1 subvariant cases were also found in Regions 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 4A, CAR, CARAGA, and Metro Manila.