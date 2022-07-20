816 more BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases detected in PHL

Additional BA.4 Omicron and BA.2.12.1 cases also monitored, DOH says

(Eagle News)–Over 800 new Omicron subvariant BA.5 cases have been detected in the Philippines.

According to Department of Health officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire, apart from the additional 816 BA.5 subvariant cases, 42 more BA.4 Omicron subvariant cases were also detected.

Over 50, or 52, new BA.2.12.1 subvariant cases were also found in Regions 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 4A, CAR, CARAGA, and Metro Manila.

Vergeire said the additional 816 BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases were detected in all regions in the country, except in the Bangsamoro region

Of the new BA.4 Omicron subvariant cases, 10 came from Region 12, nine from Region 11, seven from Region 6, four each from Metro Manila and Region 5, three from Region 4-A, and one each from CAR and BARMM.

Three Returning Overseas Filipino Workers also tested positive for that subvariant.

Vergeire said the 52 new BA.2.12.1 cases, meanwhile, were found in Regions 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 4A, CAR, CARAGA, and Metro Manila.

The DOH has said the BA.4 Omicron subvariant was more transmissible than the original Omicron and could affect immunity brought about by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants have been tagged as a variant of concern by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The BA.2.12.1 was also flagged by the United States Centers for Disease Control.