DOH: 140 more BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases detected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases have been detected in the Philippines.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, apart from the additional 140 BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases, detected in the country were seven additional BA.4 cases, and 20 more BA.2.12.1 cases.

Of the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases, 99 individuals came from Western Visayas, 21 from the National Capital Region, seven from Calabarzon, and five from Ilocos Region.

One BA.5 subvariant case each was also detected from Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, MIMAROPA, Northern Mindanao, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

With the additional BA.5 subvariant cases, the BA.5 subvariant case tally rose to 233.

According to Vergeire, meanwhile, of the seven additional BA.4 cases, six were from Bicol Region and one from NCR.

Of the additional BA.2.12.1 cases, five came from NCR, four from Western Visayas, four from Calabarzon, and two from CAR.

Four ROFs also tested positive for BA.2.12.1, while another was from Ilocos Region.

With these additional BA.2.12.1. cases, the BA.2.12.1 tally in the country is now at 70.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has classified the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants as variants of concern.

The US meanwhile has said the increase in COVID-19 cases there may be due to the BA.2.12.1 subvariant.