DOH reports 23,134 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,347,550 on Saturday, Sept. 18, after the Department of Health reported 23,134 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 90.5 percent were mild, 5 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 2.63 percent were moderate cases.

Recoveries rose to 2,126,879 with the addition of 27,024 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 36583 with the addition of 255 deaths.

Metro Manila is on its third day under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the new alert level system being piloted in the region by the government.

Under the alert level, the case count is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate high.

Persons below 18 years old; over 65 years old; and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.

The government is expected to revise the region’s alert level in a week’s time, depending on existing data.