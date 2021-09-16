DOH reports 21,261 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,304,192 on Thursday, Sept. 16, after the Department of Health reported 21,261 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 177946 were active.

Of these, 86.1 percent were mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 2.65 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,090,228 with the addition of 13,644 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 36,018 with the addition of 277 deaths.

In his report to President Rodrigo Duterte, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said 92 percent of localities were still at a “high risk” for COVID-19.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the government’s alert level system that took effect in the region on Sept. 16.