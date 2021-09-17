DOH reports 20,336 more COVID-19 cases; PHL COVID-19 tally at 2,324,475

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,324,475 on Friday, Sept. 17, after the Department of Health reported 20,336 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 87.6 percent were mild, 8.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 2.49 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,100,039 with the addition of 10,028 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 36,328 with the addition of 310 deaths.

Metro Manila is on its second day under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level in the new alert level system being implemented by the government in the region.

Under the alert level, the case count is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate also high.

Persons below 18 years old, over 65 years old, and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.