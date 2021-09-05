DOH reports 20,019 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,080,984 after the Department of Health reported 20019 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 157438 are active.

Of these, 92 percent are mild, 3.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent are critical, 1.4 percent are severe, and 2.51 percent are moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,889,312 including the additional 20089 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 34234, with the addition of 134 deaths.

According to the OCTA research group, the reproduction number of COVID-19 climbed to 1.41 from 1.39.

The reproduction number refers to the average number of secondary infections done by each individual infected by the virus.

The Philippines reported an all-time high of new 22,366 cases in August.